Mildred Josephine Washington, 89, of Tucson, AZ and formerly a long time resident of Markham, VA and Winchester, VA, passed May 12, 2019 at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Lewis and Virginia Summers. She was born June 22, 1929
She was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Washington Sr.; her daughters, Brenda L. Baltimore and Barbara Green; and siblings, Margaret Jackson, Isabella Washington, Katie Hill, Nancy Marlow, Lewis, Arthur, Herman, Henry, Jean and Betty Summers.
Mildred is survived by two daughters, Mildred J. Washington of Tucson, AZ, and Joan P. Brooks of Front Royal, VA; a son, James J. Washington Jr. of Winchester, VA; one sister, June Parker of Front Royal, VA; a brother, Winston Summers of Front Royal, VA; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church Street, Front Royal, VA, 22630. The Rev. Harold Brown will deliver the eulogy.
Interment will be in the Mt. Morris Community Cemetery, Hume, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 16, 2019