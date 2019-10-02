Mildred Louise Andrews Settle, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Settle was born on February 7, 1941, in Warren County, Virginia daughter of the late Emma Andrews. She retired after many dedicated years as a private in-home care giver.
She was married to the late William Ned Settle, Sr.
Surviving are two sons, Larry Settle, Sr. and William Settle, Jr.; 7 grandchildren Larry Settle, Jr., Billy Settle, Jason Settle, John Settle, David Settle, Bailey Settle and Dustin Settle; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob Settle, Mason Lewis, Cyndi Settle, Harper Settle, Brycen Settle, JoDen Settle, Luke Settle, Rosalie Settle, Ethan Settle, Jaxon Settle, and Jessica Ware; one sister Kathy Barron of Orlean.
Mrs. Settle was preceded in death by her mother; two daughters Emma Mae Settle and Rosie Vivian Settle two sisters Audrey Robinson and Ethel Foster.
Pallbearers will be Larry Settle, Jr., Jason Settle, David Settle, Billy Settle, John Settle, and Bailey Settle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dustin Settle, Jeff Foster, Stewart Settle, and Ray Hall.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 2, 2019