Milton "Milt" Eugene Frye, 81, of Edinburg, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Friday, January 17 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Matthew Diehl will officiate. Burial will follow in Hudson Crossroads Cemetery. Light refreshments will follow at the Conicville Fire Department.



Mr. Frye was born February 21, 1938 in Mt. Jackson, son of the late Paul Jacob Frye and Ruth Marie Knupp Frye. He was a graduate of Triplett High School and retired from Georges after 20 years in the shipping department. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church at Hudson Crossroads where he was a member of the Men's Group, the West Shenandoah Ruritans Club and former member of the Conicville Volunteer Fire Department.



He is survived by his wife, Giovanna (Gigi) Marconi Frye whom he married on December 15, 1960; five daughters, Barbara Ann Frye of Berryville, Angela Lynn Frye of Woodstock, Linda Faye George and husband Kurt of Edinburg, Teresa Maria Frye of Woodstock and Cheryl Dawn Abruzzino and husband Joe of Woodstock; brothers and sisters, Charles Frye of Mt. Jackson, Lawrence Frye and wife Cynthia of Mt. Jackson, Marie Neff of Maurertown, Norman Frye and wife Judy of Mt. Jackson, Louella Kibler and husband Ray of Woodstock and Roulette Copp and husband Kenneth of Woodstock; seven grandchildren, Michael Clem and wife Nicole, Matthew Frye, Anthony Frye and wife Katie, Gwyneth George, Dominic Miller, Andelyn Abruzzino and Archer Abruzzino and two great granddaughters, Ryleigh Clem and Ella Frye. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Frye and Carroll Frye.



Pallbearers will be Michael Clem, Matthew Frye, Anthony Frye, Kurt George, Joe Abruzzino and Dustin Thomas.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6-8 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 812, Mount Jackson, VA 22842



