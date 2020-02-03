

Mitchell Loubet Donald of Quicksburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Mitch was born October 14, 1959 in Harrisonburg, Virginia the son of Sue and the late Bill Donald.



Mitch graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1978. He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church where he had previously served on church council. In 2009, he and his wife, Cathy, opened Valley Sports Connection in New Market, Virginia. Mitch worked at HP Hood and formed many friendships. He enjoyed gardening and often planned it well in advance. He treasured spending time with his K9 companion, Sadie. He enjoyed talking about sports, hunting, and always had a joke. Mitch will be remembered for never meeting a stranger.



He was married to his wife Cathy for 37 years. He was the proud father of Josh Donald and Hannah Donald; father-in-law to Cheryl Donald, and PopPop to Jackson, Patrick, and Emilia.



He is also survived by his sisters Joandell Ventura (John) and Margaret Donald; his nieces Cate Akbarzadeh (Neema) and Elizabeth Frey (Patrick); special cousin Maxine Hoover; and numerous extended family members. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many family and friends.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center (https://www.support.vcu .edu/give/Massey)



Box 843042 Richmond, VA 23284 or to Reformation Lutheran Church Crisis Fund, 9283 N Congress St, New Market, VA 22844.