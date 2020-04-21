Northern Virginia Daily

Mitchell Painter (1953 - 2020)
Mitchell Painter, 66 of Edinburg passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date in Mt. Clifton Cemetery.

Mitchell was born on August 26, 1953. He was the son of the late Fred and Evelyn Plaugher Painter. He was a 1971 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. He was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Donna Painter.

Mitchell is survived by 3 brothers, Randy Painter and wife Karen, Kip Painter and Kim Painter and wife Susan and Companion, Josie Cline.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 21, 2020
