Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Panorama Memorial Gardens Funeral service 2:30 PM Panorama Memorial Gardens



Muriel Beatrice Funk Martin, 95, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Hidden Springs Senior Living, Bentonville, Virginia. Muriel was the third of eleven children born to Oliver Milton Funk and Florence Virginia Fogle Funk of Woodstock, Virginia. She cherished family and was happy to share with others the childhood adventures she experienced with her siblings. Her sisters Reba Henderson, Madelyn Crim, Nina Epard, Vera Indermuhle, and Sandra Shirkey survive. She was preceded in death by brothers Madison Funk and Carroll Funk and sisters Charlotte Chellini, Hazel Hisey, and Jeannie Heishman.



Muriel married William (Bill) Clifford Martin of Front Royal, Virginia on January 10, 1942. They were happily married for 56 years before Bill's death in 1998. It is fitting that her soul joined the love of her life on what would have been their 78th wedding anniversary. Their only child, Pamela Sue Martin McInnis was born in 1953. Muriel loved her with all her heart. She is survived by her daughter, Pam, and her loving and devoted son-in-law, Don McInnis.



Although Muriel chose to marry before she graduated from high school, she continued to want to learn and master new skills throughout her life. She was a fervent promoter and supporter of both formal and informal education.



Muriel was a working wife and mother, starting her work life as a clerk at Shiner's Drug Store in Front Royal, Virginia. Later in her career, she served as a dental assistant and office manager for a local dentist for more than 40 years.



She was a member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church where she faithfully attended services for many years. She enjoyed the cards sent to her by the Congregational Care Committee while she resided at Hidden Springs.



In her leisure time, Muriel enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, cooking and baking, working in the in yard, fixing anything that was broken, and informally serving as Grandma III to Jennifer and Eric.



The family sincerely thanks the owners and staff at Hidden Springs Senior Living for the loving care they provided her during her two years in residence. They are certainly members of our extended family and we love them. The care provided by Blue Ridge Hospice in Muriel's final months allowed the end of her life to be comfortable and peaceful.



The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel at Panorama Memorial Gardens, immediately followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Terry Clark of the Front Royal United Methodist Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Warren County Educational Endowment, P. O. Box 1314, Front Royal, VA 22630, the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630, or the .



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.

