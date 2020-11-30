1/
Myra Ann Ford
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Myra Ann Ford, 68, of New Market and formerly of Edinburg passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Woods Chapel Church. Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will officiate. COVID Restrictions apply for the service.

Myra was born on June 7, 1952 in Washington DC and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Myra Nutter Stump. She was a long-term employee for Rocco, New Market Poultry, and Bowman Andros. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Woods Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney and her siblings.

She is survived by a sister in law, Louise Parks.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Woods Chapel Church P.O Box 148 New Market, Virginia 22844.

She was a well love resident of Luther Crest in New Market and her many friends, especially Joan Burger, Mike Clem, Alice Cox, Pixie Runion and many others.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Service
02:00 PM
Woods Chapel Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved