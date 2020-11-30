Myra Ann Ford, 68, of New Market and formerly of Edinburg passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at her home. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Woods Chapel Church. Pastors Glen Turner and Tim Miller will officiate. COVID Restrictions apply for the service.
Myra was born on June 7, 1952 in Washington DC and was the daughter of the late Franklin and Myra Nutter Stump. She was a long-term employee for Rocco, New Market Poultry, and Bowman Andros. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Woods Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney and her siblings.
She is survived by a sister in law, Louise Parks.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Woods Chapel Church P.O Box 148 New Market, Virginia 22844.
She was a well love resident of Luther Crest in New Market and her many friends, especially Joan Burger, Mike Clem, Alice Cox, Pixie Runion and many others.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
