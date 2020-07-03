Myra "Fay" Pennington, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia at the age of 80.
Fay is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Jack E. Pennington, Sr. of Front Royal, VA; their son, Jack E. Pennington, Jr. (Ann) of Colonial Beach, VA; their daughter, Jeanette Teasley of White Post, VA; six grandchildren, Brittany Teasley, Andrew Teasley, Zachary Teasley, Elizabeth Pennington, Emma Moskowitz and James Pennington and great grandson, Eli Moskowitz; brother, Jessie C. Phillips of Rocky Mount, NC.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Clinton Phillips and Emma Lancaster Phillips; sister-in law, Linda V. Phillips.
Fay was born on February 19, 1940 in Rocky Mount, NC to Clint and Emma. Fay married her beloved Jack Pennington on October 1, 1960. In 1962, she gave life to their son, Jack Jr. and then again to their daughter, Jeanette in 1967. Fay was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She never missed an opportunity to share her love of her family with others. She spent her career in the transportation field for the federal government and schools serving special needs children. She enjoyed bowling, being creatively crafty and was an outstanding cook - "if Fay could taste it, she could make it".
She was a member of Bennett's Chapel United Methodist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary for the church, and Rivermont Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
A memorial/visitation service to honor Fay's life will be held for friends and family on Monday July 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Fay will be laid to rest at a graveside service on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, VA with the REV. Sherry Waddell officiating.
All the grandchildren will serve as Honorary pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made in Fay's honor to Special Olympics
of VA, Area 13, c/o Barbara Sanford, 114 Sutton Court, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Boys Town, 4801 Sargent Rd NE, Washington, DC 20017.
All arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com