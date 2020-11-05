N. Helen Major, 93, of Salem, VA, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Helen was born on Wednesday, March 19, 1927, in Page, WV, and spent her youth in Hopewell, VA. After graduation, she moved to northern Virginia and worked at the General Accounting Office. She met her husband, Stanley Major, and they raised two daughters, Carolyn and Barbara, in Falls Church.
Helen was a devoted mother, room mother, team mom, band booster, and a life member of the Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. She was a fabulous seamstress and was known for her majorette and cheerleading uniforms, prom dresses, and suits.
After completing many home responsibilities during the early years of her children, she returned to work as the main secretary for the Falls Church Recreation Department. Upon retirement, Helen and Stanley shared many wonderful years together in Fort Valley and Woodstock, VA, where they relocated. Those who knew Helen will always remember her warm smile, her caring ways, and her joy of family and life.
Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Johnson (Gary) of Fort Collins, CO, and Barbara Buckley (Ron) of Salem, VA. Helen was blessed with two granddaughters, Brittany Salup (Adam) of New Orleans, LA and Meredith Hahn (Brian) of Midlothian, VA; and great-grandson, Dawson of Midlothian, VA.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, in Woodstock, VA, due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fort Valley Volunteer Fire Department at 7088 Fort Valley Road in Fort Valley, VA 22652, or to the auxiliary to the Virginia State Firefighter's Association at 9994 Sowden Village Square #544 in Manassas, VA 20109.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com
The Major family is being served by John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, VA 540-389-5441.