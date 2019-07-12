Nancy Ann Bowman Hockman, 90, a longtime resident of Toms Brook, VA, passed away July 10, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock, VA.
The oldest child of Daniel Franklin Bowman and Ruby Geary Bowman, Mrs. Hockman was born August 16, 1928. She graduated from Edinburg High School in 1945.
Mrs. Hockman was a long-time member of St. Peterás Lutheran Church in Toms Brook, VA.
She was an active community volunteer, mostly notably as a member of the Shenandoah County Humane Society. She worked passionately to place countless shelter animals in loving homes and advocated strongly for animal welfare.
Mrs. Hockman was preceded in death by her husband, John Marshall "Bud" Hockman.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and John Genthner of Cross Junction; her sister, Doris Jean Bowman Davis and her husband Cliff Davis of Harrisonburg; and her brother, Daniel Curtis Bowman and his wife Bonnie Bowman of Mount Jackson.
Burial will be private.
Anyone wishing to memorialize Mrs. Hockman is encouraged to donate to the Shenandoah County Humane Society or a local animal shelter of their choice. To further honor her, her family encourages her friends to adopt a shelter pet of their own.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 12, 2019