Nancy Elizabeth Northey Beresford, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
Mrs. Beresford, the only child of the late Nancy Ann Northey, was born on July 16, 1957 in Richmond, Virginia. She graduated Virginia Commonwealth University with a dual major in Chemistry and Psychology and was a Little Sister of Kappa Sigma. There she met Victor Beresford and was soon after married. As a young Army wife at West Point, Nancy worked as a flavor chemist before moving to Germany for three years. At their next duty station, Fort Gordon, Georgia, they joined the Augusta Sailing Club, where Nancy became an avid sailor, cruising and racing sailboats. Then, on January 4, 1985, she gave birth to Christopher Charles Beresford, her only child. It was not long before the newborn was sharing the water with his mother, sailing in his crib as it rocked to the movement of the boat. This shared love of water continued when, in Deale, Maryland, a small and quiet crabbing town, they lived aboard a 27' Morgan sloop for ten years. In Deale, Nancy was a devout member of Cedar Grove United Methodist Church and an enthusiastic volunteer at Deale Elementary School, and could often be seen making her way through town on her three-wheeled bike with Christopher on board.
Nancy bravely dealt with the effects of Multiple Sclerosis her entire adult life. Despite her condition, she always felt the need to help others or to at least make them smile, and was known by all for her loving nature and friendly ways. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include the true love of her life, her son, Christopher Charles Beresford of Puerto Rico, her cousins, Sarah (Ronald) Sakach, and Robert Auzville Jackson, both of Richmond, VA, and former spouse, Victor Beresford of Front Royal, VA.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank the staff and medical staff of Heritage Hall for their continued and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Hall, 400 West Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
