

Nancy Elizabeth Dwyer Gardenhour, 77, of Middletown, departed this life to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center. She struggled with the progression of Alzheimer's like Dementia over a period of 18 years.



Nancy was born in Winchester, VA on July 14, 1942 the daughter of the late Joseph J. Dwyer and Frances E. Inskip.



Nancy graduated from James Wood High School, class of 1960. She earned a LAEd degree from Shenandoah College in 1962, a BA- Elementary degree in teaching from Shepherd college in 1965, and a MSEd from Madison College 1974. She taught at the Gore Elementary School for 10 years and was school librarian for 10 years. She also worked at the Handley Library where she worked briefly in the children's room and reference desk. Her remainder years were devoted to cataloging new books in the Technical Services department. She was a member of the Frederick County Retired Teachers Association.



During her time at Madison Nancy completed research on available children's books under Dr. Charles Harris which was then published in the hardback, titled Developmental Tasks-Resource Guide. Nancy's love for education and encouraging children to read remained a passion during her lifetime. With her family she was devoted to her church, Middletown Presbyterian Church. Over the years she served as an officer, played the piano, taught Sunday School, Bible School, Church Camp and was a member of the Women of the church. She was supportive of children organizations that included Weekday Religious, Education (WRE) and Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF).



Nancy married Harold Gardenhour on June 18, 1967 at the Cedar Cliff Presbyterian Church at Vaucluse. She was a faithful wife and mother, all of her married life. Family was very important to her. She enjoyed gardening, crafts and visiting National Parks.



She is survived by her husband Harold Gardenhour; her daughter Mary G. Reh, (Andrew), granddaughters Isabella and Morgan, a brother and sister in law Richard and Suzzette Gardenhour, and several cousins, and a niece and nephew in the surrounding states. Nancy has one living aunt, Audrey W. Inskip and many cousins living in the surrounding states.



Due to the current social climate there will be no visitation. A memorial service is planned for a later date. Burial will be private with family in the Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania with Pastor Kevin Hay officiating.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to any of the above ministries and the Middletown Presbyterian Church.



