Nancy Ellen Clem, 77, of Maurertown, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 14 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mrs. Clem was born December 9, 1943 in Edinburg, daughter of the late Mary Virginia Miller Foltz.
She was a member of the first graduating class of Central High School. She formerly worked at Wrangler in Woodstock and Automotive Industries in Strasburg. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Hamburg, President of the Resident Council at Consulate and former member of the Woodstock Women of the Moose.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Clem; stepfather, Earl Foltz; brother, Richard Foltz Sr., and brother-in-law, Jimmy Foster.
She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Warren and husband Robert of Woodstock; grandson, Dale Williams of Strasburg; brother-in-law, Clifford Clem and wife Peggy of Strasburg; sister-in-law, Janet Foster of Winchester and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Consulate Health Care Activities Fund, 803 S. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 14, 2020