Nancy Gayle Heflin, 68, of Fiery Run Road, Linden, Virginia died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her beloved home, Four Springs Farm, surrounded by devoted family and friends.
Nancy was born November 11, 1951 to Munson and Joyce Showers, both deceased.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and Michael Showers, both of Front Royal.
Nancy is survived by the love of her life for many years, Arthur Piszcz; her sister, Linda Winfree; nephew, Aaron Winfree and great niece, Chloe Winfree, all of Front Royal.
Through her illness her devoted circle of friends and family remained by her side, cousins, Joette Breeden, Reggie Showers, Evelyn Ricci and Eleanor Chadwell; Gwen Tittle and family, and a special thanks to Cassandra and Candace for their love and concern; her wing woman, Brenda Steele and her loving friends, Carolyn Hilton, Ed and Mary Edmonds, Ellen Seide, Beth Petersavage; her champions, Skippy Giles and Gail Campbell and her longtime high school friend, Phyllis Caudill Gailey.
After graduating from Warren County High School, Nancy worked 19 years with the Federal Government. Nancy began a successful real estate career in 1989. Her accomplishments included serving on the board of directors, Virginia realtors delegate, then served as vice president for the Greater Piedmont Real Estate Board in 2007 and president in 2008. Retiring in 2016, she spent her time at the farm gardening, birdwatching, enjoying nature and her cats, Jasmine and Chili.
Nancy will be fondly remembered for her infectious laugh, high energy, unique way of looking at things, straight shooting approach, sense of humor, big heart, love of animals and constant desire to help others.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Four Springs Farm, 667 Fiery Run Road, Linden, VA Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.
Nancy requested memorial contributions to be made to the Humane Society of Warren County or to the Linden Volunteer Fire Department.
Condolence messages may be left at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 16, 2020.