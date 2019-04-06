Nancy Keim Holmes, 79, of Waynesboro, VA, passed away April 2, 2019 at Shenandoah Nursing Home to be with her heavenly Father.
She was born February 12, 1940 in Front Royal, VA, the daughter of the late Alfred M. Keim and Mabel Good Keim.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Holmes; and a brother Paul Dixon Keim, whom she missed very much.
Nancy graduated from Warren County High School in 1958 and George Washington University.
She was a member of Browntown Baptist Church, attended Wayne Hills Methodist Church, and served the Lord every day.
Nancy loved her family, friends, and doing for other people. She always loved her dogs Precious, Velvet, and Taffy, who are in heaven together. She loved visits at the nursing home from family and friends, and loved to sing the old hymns with the people and church groups at the home.
Surviving Nancy are her step daughter Donna Posuch (Ed); step sons David Holmes (Helen), and Ronald Holmes; step granddaughters, Christina Persson and Amanda Winter; step grandsons, Thomas Musgrave III, Craig and Stanley Mattatall, and Brett Holmes; also many step great grandchildren; and Nancy would say, "special adopted grandson Charles Garland Jr.".
A graveside service will be held April 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, VA. Sammy Campbell will officiate.
Special thanks to Shenandoah Nursing Home, staff, and Dr. Heck for all the wonderful care and love they gave; Legacy Hospice for the comfort care they gave; Marsha Velten for keeping Nancy beautiful; Caretakers Barry and Sandra Hooker; and her loving family from Front Royal, VA.
In lieu of donations, Nancy would say give to someone in need and always give love and a helping hand. God bless.
McDow Funeral Home in Waynesboro is handling arrangements.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 6, 2019