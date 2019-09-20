Nancy Jane Comer Winn, 66, of Richmond, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1953, daughter of Doris (Pomeroy) Comer Cannon, of Front Royal, and the late Melvin W. Comer, and step-daughter of the late James E. Cannon.
Nancy was a life-long member of First Baptist Church. She graduated from Warren County High School in 1971 and worked at E.I. Dupont and Family Dollar before moving to Richmond.
She is survived by her mother; one sister Julia Kriz of Arizona; her cousin James E. Pomeroy, III (Pete) and his wife Jackie of Front Royal; an aunt Katherine K. Pomeroy of Strasburg; relatives and friends. She is also survived by her husband Calvin Winn of Richmond, Virginia.
Burial was private.
Arrangements were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 20, 2019