Nancy Jean Triggs Billmyer, 85, of Frederick County, Virginia, died Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home.



Mrs. Billmyer was born in 1934 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Clara Isabelle and Charles Bates Triggs.



She was a graduate of Winchester Memorial Hospital, receiving an Associate's Degree in Nursing. She received a Bachelor's Degree from Shenandoah University and a Master's Degree from Mary Mount University.



She was a retired Professor of Nursing at Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia. In her later years she was a Parish Nurse.



Mrs. Billmyer was a member of Strasburg Presbyterian Church in Strasburg, Virginia. She was a member of the Ruritan Club, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Virginia Council of Associate Degree Nurse Educators and was past Board Member of Shenandoah University. Mrs. Billmyer was inducted to the Who's Who in American University 1982. Her memberships also include the Chamber of Commerce Health Services Committee, the American Lung Association, and the Historical Society of Frederick County.



Anything Nancy was associated with she immersed herself fully. At one time or other, she held every position at her church (except the Minister). She enjoyed farming and gardening.



She married Jacques "Jac"Everly Billmyer August 18, 1956 in Jefferson County, West Virginia. He preceded her in death October 28, 2014.



Surviving are her daughters, Robin Billmyer and Sherry Rinard (Dwight), all of Frederick County, Virginia; grandchildren, Nathan Rinard of Richmond, Virginia, and Everly Rinard of Fairfax, Virginia; and her sister, Mary Catherine Dahbura of Hagerstown, Maryland.



She is preceded in death by her sisters, Rebecca Breitback and Lois June Rucker; and brothers, Garnett, Glenn and Norman Triggs.



The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Strasburg Presbyterian Church.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m Thursday following the visitation with the Reverend David Howard and Pastor Dwight Rinard officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 South Holliday Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.



Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, Virginia.



