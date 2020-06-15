Nancy Jo Sager, 66, of Front Royal Virginia passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born in Front Royal Virginia on December 31, 1953, the beloved daughter of the late Charles W. and Olive Pyne Sager.
Nancy was preceded in death by her brother Charles R. Sager.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Janice L. Waters and Donna J. Sager both of Front Royal; her nieces and nephews, Jeff T. Waters (Ashley), Chuck H. Sager (Ann), Sherri R. Waters, Jenny L. Sager, Joe B. Sager, Amy L. Cavalier (Tony), Brent Stives (Kathy), and Angie N Harbin (Joe); her uncle Harvey Bradford; her longtime friend, Kenny Lucas; as well as many cousins, friends, and great nieces and nephews.
Nancy retired from crown cork and seal after 45 great years. She enjoyed spending time with family and visiting the beach. She also, graduated from Warren County High School in 1972 and attended Lord Fairfax Community college for a couple of years after.
A funeral service will be held on June 17, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main Street in Front Royal with a visitation starting at 11 a.m. and the service starting at noon.
Pallbearers will be Brent Stives, Chuck Sager, Jeff Waters, Mitchell Waters, Tyler Waters and Tony Cavalier.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Warren County Humane Society.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 15, 2020.