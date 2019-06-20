Northern Virginia Daily

Nancy L. (McClanahan) Andrick (1939 - 2019)
Obituary
Nancy L. McClanahan Andrick, 80, of Winchester, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ in Conicville. The Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A fellowship meal will follow the graveside service.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Nancy was born February 7, 1939 in Shenandoah County. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Bertie Huffman McClanahan.

Nancy worked as a housekeeper for Days Inn in Winchester and in the kitchen for the Winchester Stock Exchange.

She attended Toms Brook High School, was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 1283, helped with the Winchester Medical Auxiliary. She was an Avid Bingo player and loved her Flower Garden.

She was preceded in death by 10 brothers.

Nancy is survived by her husband, whom she married September 29, 1957, John Andrick Sr.; three sons, Johnny Andrick Jr. (Sherry), Freddie Andrick (Tina), and David Andrick; five daughters, Frances Hoover, Esta Tennett (Ronnie), Tammy Sporman (Michael), Kathy Orndorff (Randy), and Penny Shank (Randy); two sisters, Ruby McClanahan Stepp Eldridge and Patsy McClanahan Hottle Clark; a brother, Jerry McClanahan; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren with one on the way.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

