Nancy Lee Snow
1936 - 2020
Nancy Lee Snow, 84, of Quicksburg and formerly of Fort Valley, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at her home. A private graveside service will be held at Dry Run Cemetery in Fort Valley. Pastor Doug Gochenour will officiate.

Mrs. Snow was born February 4, 1936 in Gulf Port, Mississippi, daughter of the late Ivan Vernon Jackson and Clara Onita Collins Jackson. She retired from the Federal Government and was a member of the New Market Eagles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Snow; daughter, Wanda Paugh and grandson, Drew Paugh.

She is survived by a son, Richard Randall and wife Kyong of Woodstock; sister, Rachel Price of Gulf Port; brother, John Clayton Pennylegion of Gulf Port; grandson, Phillip Randall and wife Brooke of Pensacola, Florida; great grandson, Evan Randall and life long friend and caretaker, Candy Franks of Quicksburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Doug Gochenour Ministries, 572 East Main St. Stanley VA, 22851.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Dry Run Cemetery
