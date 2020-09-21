Nancy Lou Coffman, 88, of Maurertown, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital in Woodstock. A graveside service (mask required) will be held Wednesday, September 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Woodstock. Pastor Anna Havron will officiate.
Mrs. Coffman was born June 21, 1932 in Shenandoah, VA, daughter of the late Samuel Arthur Winkler and Eva Mae Ruffner Winkler. She was a 1951 graduate of Luray High School where she played on the basketball team. She was the first female inspector at Imco in Harrisonburg. She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church where she sang in the church choir, and was a member of the altar guild and the service committee. She also served as the treasurer for Mt. Zion ELCW for 27 years. She was a member of the Saumsville Homemaker's Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Linden Bowers Coffman whom she married on October 12, 1979 and sister, Ethel s. Winkler Fox.
Nancy is survived by her son, Larry Engebretson of Crimora; step children (whom she thought of as her children), Sandy Coffman of Woodstock, Ronald F. Coffman and wife Joyce of Maurertown and Holly Hodges and husband Jonathan of Maurertown; brother, Samuel E. Winkler of Luray; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; special niece, Kim Good and numerous other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Friends may also visit at the home of her daughter, Holly Hodges.
In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 3055 Fairview Road, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.Nancy was a strong-willed person and loved to cook. She loved her family and church. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
The family would like to thank the compassionate and loving care given to Nancy by Blue Ridge Hospice, Greenfield Senior Living of Woodstock, and the staff and nurses at SMH for helping to make her final days peaceful.
