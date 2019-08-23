Nancy May Palmer, 74, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia.
She was born March 21, 1945 in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Marshall Sine and Gladys Helsley Sine.
Nancy was a member of Community Mission Church of the Brethren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Allen (Bud) Sine.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Robert Palmer Sr. of Woodstock; a daughter, Melissa Lynn Funk and husband Shelton of Edinburg; two sons, Robert Palmer Jr. and wife Donielle of Winchester, and Michael Allen Palmer and wife Tammy of Strasburg; four sisters, Sandra Beatty and husband Bill of Edinburg, Caroline Wetzel and husband Dale of Woodstock, Barbara Huffman and husband Clayton of Woodstock, and Rose Marston and husband Jeff of Edinburg; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service, Edinburg.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Community Mission Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Dale Bowers and the Rev. Earl Painter officiating. Burial will follow in Columbia Furnace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Mission Church of the Brethren, 50 Coffmantown Road Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 23, 2019