Nancy Susan Yager, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia.
Mrs. Yager was born on January 9, 1948 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Charles Edward and Helen Robinson Santmyers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy E. Santmyers.
She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Front Royal, Virginia, was a loan officer for Front Royal Credit Union and was a 1966 graduate of John S. Mosby Academy.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Roger Lee Yager; brother, Robert F. Santmyers (Viola) of Rileyville, Virginia; sister, Betty Kay Santmyers of Front Royal and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 6, 2020