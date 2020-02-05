Naomi Wine, 102, of Woodstock, VA, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. Born in New Market to parents Joseph Zirkle and Mary Hupp, she met the love of her life, Jesse C. Wine of Forestville, to whom she was married for 72 years until his death in January 2016.
She loved people and enjoyed hosting them in her home. Strangers at church became life long friends after being invited to dinner numerous times. She was the supreme homemaker and worked long hours tending to her garden and preserving the food from it. Her talent in baking led to a career as a professional cake maker for over a decade. Even at the age of 98 she was baking bread to give to her neighbors.
Her loving daughter, Mary Sue France and husband David of Fairfax, VA survive her along with grandson Brian France and wife Sarah of Arlington, VA and granddaughter Michelle Rose and husband Brian of St. Paul, MN and two great grandchildren, Jacob and Danica Rose.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodstock United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to the Woodstock United Methodist Church where she was an active member for over 65 years or to Memory Lane activity fund at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home where she was a resident for the last two and a half years.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 5, 2020