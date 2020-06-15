Neil Thomas Potts, age 55, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Neil was born on August 22, 1964 in San Francisco, California to the late Dale Jerome and Jeanne Ursula Potts.
He is survived by his beloved children, Andrew Potts (Laura) and Nathan Potts (Crystal Wooddell) of Front Royal, Kelsea Potts of Richmond, and Amanda Marchiafava (Aaron) of Manassas; by his adored grandchildren, Ryleigh Potts, Owen Potts, Carter Potts, Ever Tittle, Bastian Potts and Landen Marchiafava. Neil is also survived by his former wife, Sandra Minett (David) of Front Royal, his sister, Dale Jepson (Andrew) of The Villages, Florida, and by his brother, Stephen Potts (Cathy White), and his nephew, Trenton Potts of Sumerduck, Virginia, and his half-sister, Robin McGowen of Tonawanda, New York.
Neil was retired from the United Parcel Service after 28 years of dedicated service. He loved fixing cars and going to car shows; and was particularly proud of his restored 1968 Mercury Cougar. He was a good-natured, kind person who loved spending time with his family and friends. Neil grew up in Manassas; graduated from Osbourn High School and studied at Northern Virginia Community College.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Billy Tatum officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local Alcoholics Anonymous Organization.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Maddox Funeral Home Front Royal, Virginia.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 15, 2020.