Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal , VA 22630
(540)-635-2773
Calling hours
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal , VA 22630
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal , VA 22630



Nellie Gibson Benson, 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday October 7, 2019, in Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mrs. Benson was born on January 4, 1927, in Warren County, Virginia daughter of the late Aubrey R. Gibson, Sr. and Dorcas Mae Corder Gibson Smedley. She retired after many dedicated years from the American Viscose Corp. Following retirement, she worked for Roses Department Store in Front Royal.



Mrs. Benson was married for 67 years, before the passing of her husband Roy Campbelle Benson, Sr.in 2013.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Roy C. Benson, Jr.; two grandsons Nathan Benson and Robert Jernigan; and two brothers Aubrey R. Gibson, Jr. and Lyle F. Gibson.



Surviving are a son Ronnie Benson and wife Barbara of Front Royal; three daughters Patricia Jernigan and husband Wendell of Pensacola, Florida, Wanda Simpson and husband Harry of Culpeper; and Betty Jean Owens and husband Bill of Front Royal; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.



Pallbearers will be Brian Benson, Sean Benson, Joseph Himes, David Jernigan, Matthew Thomas, Mike Gibson, Evan Benson, and Aaron Benson.



The family will receive friends on Thursday October 10 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



