Nellie Virginia Dellinger Coffman, 93, of Mount Jackson, went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Nellie was born on October 1, 1926 in Mount Jackson, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Dellinger and Rhoda Halterman Dellinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Elcana Coffman; a son, Kevin Coffman; five brothers, Mervin, Wilson, Charles, Kirby, Doug Dellinger; a sister, Mary Manford; and two great-great grandchildren.
Nellie is survived by four sons, Steve (Doris) Coffman, Richard (Darlene) Coffman, Gary (Dolores) Coffman, and Keith (Susan) Coffman; two daughters, Judy (Ron) Barb, Rebecca Coffman, and daughter in law, Sue Coffman; a sister, Florence Harrison; seventeen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
Friends may come by Valley Funeral Service to sign the resister book on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Solomon's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Kate Rascoe, officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.