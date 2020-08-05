1/
Nellie Virginia (Dellinger) Coffman
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nellie Virginia Dellinger Coffman, 93, of Mount Jackson, went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Nellie was born on October 1, 1926 in Mount Jackson, Virginia, the daughter of the late Charles Dellinger and Rhoda Halterman Dellinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Elcana Coffman; a son, Kevin Coffman; five brothers, Mervin, Wilson, Charles, Kirby, Doug Dellinger; a sister, Mary Manford; and two great-great grandchildren.

Nellie is survived by four sons, Steve (Doris) Coffman, Richard (Darlene) Coffman, Gary (Dolores) Coffman, and Keith (Susan) Coffman; two daughters, Judy (Ron) Barb, Rebecca Coffman, and daughter in law, Sue Coffman; a sister, Florence Harrison; seventeen grandchildren, twenty seven great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

Friends may come by Valley Funeral Service to sign the resister book on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at Solomon's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Kate Rascoe, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Solomon's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved