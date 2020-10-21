

"I had no shoes and complained, until I met a man who had not feet"-Persian Proverb



In a small 6' x 8" frame this quote adorned our living room for years and is the legacy he would leave his family, friends, and acquaintances. Nelson had more reasons to complain than most but he was more interested in living life than dwelling on the past.



He was proud to be an Annandale Atom, graduating in 1957. An all-around athlete with plans to attend college after school, he was hit by a drunk driver and his life was changed forever. His right arm was amputated but he went on to live life to its fullest. He attended college at Potomac State and Concord College, in West Virginia.



In 2019 he was diagnosed with melanoma and began immunotherapy treatments. He suffered a severe reaction to the treatment in December of 2019. In April 2020, Lynn Care Center became his new home. He battled through many setbacks but couldn't overcome his final diagnosis, COVID-19.



He was born in Brooklyn, NY and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Conner of Front Royal, VA, daughter Chanda Palmer (Tim) of Winchester, VA, two granddaughters, Tess and Grace Palmer, step-grandson, Zach Palmer (Elizabeth) of Franklin, NC, sister, Anne Hall of Warrenton, VA, niece Charlotte Hall of Alexandria, VA, and nephew John Hall (Donna) and family of Fairfax, VA.

Predeceased by his mother and father, Oscar and Charlotte Conner and brother-in-law John Hall.



His sister has a quote as well, "You play the hand you're dealt." He did just that and he played his hand very well.



Thank you so much to Tim, the son dad never had, Dr. Grant and the staff at Stephens City Family Medicine, everyone at National Spine and Pain, and a special thank you to the staff and nurses at Lynn Care Center.



The family will host a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to "Lynn Care Center Activity Fund 1000 N Shenandoah Avenue Front Royal, VA 22630."

