Nelson David Sager 74 of Quicksburg, passed away on Friday, January 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.



Nelson was born on October 31, 1945 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late Clarence T. Sager and Golda Ritenour Sager. He attended Central High School and retired as a manager of Giant Foods after thirty years of service.



After retirement Nelson worked as a caregiver. He was a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren, where he enjoyed singing, an avid hunter and fisherman, Redskin Fan and enjoyed gardening. Nelson loved his grandchildren who lovingly called him Dad Dad.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Sager and a son, Nelson David Sager, Jr., a sister, Janice Whittington, a brother, Richard Sager, a nephew, Johnny Patton, and a niece, Donna Sue Thomas. He is survived by a son, Darren Sager; a daughter, Angel Sager Estridge and husband, Thomas; two stepdaughters, Terri Hornsby and husband, Mark, and Shelby Stortecky and husband, Jim; a sister, Shirley Patton; seven grandchildren, Samantha Riffee and husband, Nick, David Sager, Gabriella Estridge, Nicholas Decowski, Shawn Decowski and wife, Kssondra, Jennifer Beach and husband, Kule, and Joshua Hornsby and wife, Stacey; six great-grandchildren, Connor and Mason Riffee, Lilly Beach, Trevor, Winter, and Easton Decoski.



The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 10 AM until 11:00 AM when a memorial service will be held at Antioch Church of the Brethren with Pastor George Bowers officiating.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc and Valley Funeral Branch, Bowman's Crossing.



