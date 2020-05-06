Nelson "Frankie" Franklin Jenkins, III, 45, of Washington, VA, died Sunday at Prince William Hospital in Manassas, VA.
He was born April 27, 1975, in Warrenton, VA, the son of Nelson Franklin Jenkins, II and Janet Kay Cloud Jenkins. Frankie was a master electrician and worked for Smithsonian Conservation Biological Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, VA.
He married Dawn Marie Nichols Jenkins, February 14, 2013 in Winchester, VA.
Along with his wife and parents he is survived by his daughters, Kayla Lynne Jenkins of Front Royal and Courtney Danielle Jenkins of Washington, VA; step daughter, Deanna Louise Heward (David) of West Virginia; step son, Justin Lee McKinney (Tori) of Indiana; grandson, Jackson Kaine Huffer; twin brother, Christopher Adam Jenkins (Angie) of Washington, VA; sister Julie Michelle Banks (Greg) of Washington, VA; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog Willow.
Because of social distancing concerns, there will be a private service for the family only. A Celebration of Life will be held later, May 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 5485 Mulberry Street, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 6, 2020.