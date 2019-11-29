

Neville Hall Derflinger Sr., 99, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at his home.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Mr. Derflinger was born on October 23, 1920 in Riverton, Virginia to the late James Monroe Derflinger and Fannie Hall Derflinger Thomason. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Hereford Derflinger. He was a graduate of Warren County High School and lettered in Baseball.



Following High School he joined the US Army and was part of the 83rd Engineering Aviation Battallion during World War II. He was part of the Normandy Landing in the 19th wave on Omaha Beach. He established and operated Derflinger and Powell Construction Company with his former partner and D&P Rentals. He was a member and business agent of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, a lifetime member of Riverton United Methodist Church, charter member of BPOE Front Royal, member of Post 1860 and American Legion Post 53.



Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth"Kay" St. Martin (Bob) of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Neville Hall Derflinger Jr. (Linda) of Front Royal; two sisters, Agnes Rutherford of Front Royal and Kathleen Fultz of Williamsport, Maryland; three grandchildren, Jill St. Martin, Daniel St. Martin (Kris) and Amy Derflinger Jamison (Michael); seven great grandchildren, Zoey Kass, Abigail Kass, Ben St. Martin, Olivia St. Martin, Levi Jamison, Owen Jamison and Evan Jamison and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Buddy Hudson, David Seekford, Larry Camper, Charles Rutherford, Alan Rutherford and James Strother.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Dave Lake and Richard Campbell.



The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.



Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to a .

