Newton Scott Zirk, 58, of Edinburg, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home.
No services are planned.
Mr. Zirk was born August 23, 1960 in Arlington, son of the late Newton Sylvester Zirk and Joyce Marie Levister Zirk.
He was formerly employed with Patton's Masonry.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Ella Hughes Zirk; three children, Noah Scott Zirk of Virginia, Benjamin Scott Zirk and wife Felicia of Virginia, and Kirsten Nicole Hawkins and husband Matthew of North Carolina; one sister, Brenda Kessler and husband Bob of Virginia; and six grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements aare in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 24, 2019