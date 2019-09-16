Nina Irene Miller Perry, 97, of Edinburg, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Jerome. Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Perry was born August 26, 1922 in Jerome, daughter of the late Pius Martin Miller and Rebecca Nesselrodt Miller.
She was a graduate of Triplett High School and formerly worked at Bird Haven Toy Factory in Bird Haven (Basye).
She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alburn Landis Coffman in 1968 and George Robert Perry in 1987.
She is survived by her son, Richard Alburn Coffman of Edinburg; three brothers, Gordon Miller of Winchester, and Sidney Miller and Warren Miller, both of Roanoke; three grandchildren, John V. Coffman, Rebecca A. Hokanson, and Brenda K. Bowman; and five great grandchildren, Austin Bowman, Trey Coffman, Jaxon Hokanson, Janae Hokanson, and Jentri Hokanson.
Pallbearers will be John Coffman, Austin Bowman, Trey Coffman, Richard Barb, Curtis Barb, and David Barb.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sewing Circle at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg VA 22824.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 16, 2019