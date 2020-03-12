Norman E. Dawson, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Panorama Memorial Garden with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Dawson was born September 8, 1935, in Fauquier County, Virginia son of the late Benjamin Joseph and Naomi Showers Dawson. He retired after many dedicated years from National Fruit in Winchester. Mr. Dawson was married to the late Nancy Virginia Franklin Dawson.
Surviving are three daughters Vickie L. Dawson Atkins (Rob), Kelly Michelle Dawson Carter, and Staci Dawson Strother (Danny); four grandchildren Justin Carter, Tiffany Carter, Nicklaus Strother, and Nathan Strother; and one great-grandson Casimir Strother.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13 from 12:30 1:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 12, 2020