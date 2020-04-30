Norman I. Hoffman, Jr., 86, a former resident of Front Royal, VA, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Republic, Ohio.
Norman was born Sept. 8, 1933, in Culpeper County, VA, to Norman and Ethel L. (Corder) Hoffman, Sr. He married Edna M. Pickrell on January 21, 1955, in Front Royal, VA, and they were married 65 years. Edna now resides in Republic, Ohio.
Survivors include two sons, Andy (Tammy) Hoffman and Edward (Bonnie) Hoffman, both of Front Royal VA, one daughter, Norma Jeane (Tom) Taylor of Republic, Ohio with whom they made their residence with, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Lee Womack, and two brothers, William and Dr. Frank Hoffman, and a grandson.
Norman worked for many years as a carpenter for the Cumberland Homes. He also built several barns in the surrounding area. He was a US Navy veteran serving after the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Front Royal, a former member of the Massanutten Antique Tractor Club. He loved his horses and mules, and anything to do with farming, and he had a great love for the Lord.
There will be no funeral service held at this time. Burial will be at a later date at the Leeds Chapel Cemetery in Hume, Virginia. The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home, 3085 S. SR. 19 Bloomville, Ohio, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lindseyoldsfh.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 30, 2020