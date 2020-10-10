1/1
O. Grady Bradfield
1931 - 2020
Otis Grady Bradfield, 89 of Bridgewater, VA, formally of Yellow Spring, WV, passed away October 7, 2020 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.

He was born on May 7, 1931 in Baker, WV to Otis and Lillian Grady Bradfield. After graduating from Wardensville High School, Grady was employed by the United States Government, in the trucking industry for twenty years and served as a Hampshire County Commissioner for twelve years.

He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of laughter, and his dedication to community involvement.

He is survived by his wife Martha Warden Bradfield of 67 years, daughters Cindi Bradfield (Danny Massie) of Charlottesville, VA and Janie Cooper (Greg) of Mt Pleasant, SC, grandchildren Will Massie, Gage and Tanner Cooper and great grandchildren Rowan and Olivia Cooper as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Dawn Bradfield, sister Louise Harper and a granddaughter Kaitlin Cooper Barham.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Hospice or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at loygiffin.com

Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Wardensville, WV.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Loy-Giffin Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Wardensville, WV 26851
304-874-3521
