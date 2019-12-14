Okey Glen Cooper Jr., 71 of Edinburg passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Minister Larry Morris will officiate. Burial will follow in Columbia Furnace Cemetery.
Okey was born on November 1, 1948. He was the son of the late Okey Sr. and Viola Daniels Cooper. He served in US Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Edinburg VFW #2447.
He is survived by 2 sons, Okey Glen Cooper III and wife Jamie and Timothy Russell Cooper; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Martin and husband David; 5 grandchildren, Dylan Richard Cooper, Kendall Jade Martin, Austin Jared Martin, James Parker Cooper and Madilyn Jo Cooper.
Pallbearers will be Toby Cooper, Okey Cooper III, Timothy Cooper, Dylan Cooper, Dave Martin and George Lopez.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 14, 2019