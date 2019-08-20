Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Olive (Webber) Crosby Gardiner Williams. View Sign Service Information Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 (540)-662-6633 Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Omps Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel 1600 Amherst Street Winchester , VA 22601 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel. Send Flowers Obituary



Olive Williams, 95, a loving mother and friend to everyone, passed away peacefully August 16, 2019 at Westminster Canterbury.



She was born in 1924 in Waterville, ME, daughter of the late Susan and J. Norris Webber Jr.



Mrs. Williams was raised in Waterville, always loving her native state when she remembered walking to school with snow piled by plows higher than she was. She was a graduate of Thomas Business College in Waterville, studying accounting and bookkeeping.



She moved to Winchester in 1949 with her three sons, seven years after marrying Thomas R. Crosby Sr., now deceased. Mrs. Williams was the caretaker for the children and employed by Howard Shockey and Sons, where she became office manager, retiring in 1983.



Mrs. Williams was a faithful member at First Presbyterian Church; a volunteer for the former Winchester Memorial Hospital; and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Womenás Civic League, Beta Sigma Phi and Prime Timers.



Although legally blind, she never failed to have a positive attitude, loved listening to the piano, and enjoyed, for more than four years, the social activities and care at Westminster Canterbury.



Surviving is her eldest son, Thomas R. Crosby Jr. and wife Kathy of Winchester; her youngest son, Timothy A. Crosby of Emporia, KS; daughter-in-law, Allison Crosby; grandchildrenn Andrew W. Crosby of Winchester, Corey Dennis of Front Royal, Elizabeth Crosby Thomas and husband Bill of Charlotte, NC, and Susan and Jared Fessler, Charles and Kristi Crosby, John Crosby, and Stephanie Crosby, all of Emporia, KS; and 10 great grandchildren.



Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her son, Peter E. Crosby; granddaughter, Julie A. Crosby; and husbands, Roy M. Gardiner and H. George Williams.



A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Chaplain Larry Lawhon officiating. A reception will follow the service at Omps Reception Center, Amherst Chapel.



Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Olive's memory to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.



