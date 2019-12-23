Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Orpha Clarine (Lytton) Fadeley. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren Send Flowers Obituary



Orpha Clarine Lytton Fadeley, 88, of Edinburg passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Born in Woodstock on November 1, 1931, she was the daughter of Olga Olin Lytton and Roberta Combs Lytton. She graduated from Woodstock High School in 1948.



Orpha was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Clayton Linwood Fadeley, Jr., and by two brothers.



After her husband Clayton's retirement from the US Army in 1978, Orpha and Clayton returned home to the Shenandoah Valley and opened one of the first ceramic shops in the area. Orpha also worked at Casey Jones, Blue Bell, and Wrangler.



Orpha was an avid collector of treasures and recently retired in May from The Flea Market and Shenandoah Self Storage where she was the manager for 28 years. After retirement, she loved spending her free time crocheting beanie hats for cancer patients.



Orpha is survived in death by her five children: Richard A. McDonald and his wife, Alice, of Buford, Georgia; Cindy Smelser and her husband, Terry, of Edinburg, Virginia; Lori Carroll and her husband, Mark, of Fort Valley, Virginia; Clayton Linwood Fadeley III and his wife, Rhonda, of Leesburg, Virginia; and Christine Bush and her husband, Edward John (Quad), of Richmond, Virginia; as well as fourteen grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren, with two more expected in 2020. She is also survived by a twin brother and two sisters.



Pallbearers will be Cody Treadway, TJ Wakeman, Matt Carper, Jared Slavin, Andrew Cockerill, and Quint Bush.



Honorary Pallbearers will be friends from The Flea Market.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at



The family will be receiving friends at Dellinger's Funeral Home on Thursday, December 26th from 6-8. The funeral will be held at Wakeman's Grove Church of the Brethren at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 27th. PG Coverstone and Richard McDonald will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery in Edinburg. A meal will be provided at the church following the graveside.



