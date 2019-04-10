Oswald "Ozzie" E. Gaskins, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater Joy Baptist Church, Front Royal.
Burial will take place Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Culpeper National Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife; three brothers; one sister; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 10, 2019