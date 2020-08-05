Pam Boyd, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 in her daughters' home after a courageous battle with cancer.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Pam was born July 15, 1957, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Winford Franklin Steed and Helen Arlene Simmons Steed. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 47 years Charles W. Boyd, Jr.; one son Matthew Boyd of Front Royal; one daughter Misty Boyd (Tony) of Front Royal; two brothers Steve Steed of Florida and Mark Steed of Front Royal; three sisters Debbie Steed, Robin Day and Lisa Ratigan all of Front Royal; and four grandchildren Louie Garcia, Emily Boyd, Lacey Boyd and Maddie Boyd all of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.