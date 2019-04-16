Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Pamela Ann Stultz Green went to be with the Lord April 14, 2019, surrounded by her devoted and loving family at her home in Woodstock, Virginia.



The funeral service will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at Valley Funeral Service. Pastor Anna Havron will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.



Pamela was born January 13, 1960 in Woodstock, Virginia to Robert and Betty Stultz.



On June 5, 1992 Pamela married the love of her life, Billy Green. They shared 26 wonderful years together.



With family, they shared their love for farming and many trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.



Pamela is survived by her son, Loren Fogle and wife Cristy; loving daughter, Mary Dellinger and husband Matthew; two wonderful granddaughters, whom she loved so very much, Josslyn Grace Fogle and Kennedy Lillian Dellinger; very special cousin, Lori Orndorff; and many others.



Pamela was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Stultz.



Pamela graduated from Central High School in 1978, then Bridgewater College and later James Madison University where she received her Master's Degree. Pamela retired after 31 years of teaching.



In addition to teaching, she enjoyed making her goat cheese and selling it at local farmers markets. Pamela was known at the Harrisonburg Farmers Market as the "Goat Cheese Lady".



She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church at Fairview.



She also served as the treasurer of the Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association.



Pallbearers will be Charlie Lutz, Jimmy Orndorff, Matt Polk, Jonathon Foltz, Cody Ryman, and Michael Brill.



Honorary pallbearers will be her very special friends, Becky Cooper, Sherri Jarrett, and Shenandoah County retired teachers.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18 at Valley Funeral Service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, c/o Katrena Swartz, 856 Coffman Road, Edinburg, VA 22824; , 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801; or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.



Online condolences may be made at



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service, Bowmans Crossing.



