

Pamela Dawn Emmett, 56, of Basye, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



Pam was born March 22, 1963 in Harrisonburg, a daughter of James Robert Emmett Sr. of Mt. Solon and the late Molly (Howdyshell) Emmett.



She worked for Consulate Health Care in Woodstock.



Pamela is survived by her companion, Billy Hansberger of Bayse; a son, Corey Caplinger and wife Brittany of Woodstock; two sisters, Laurie Fifer and husband Jerry of Bridgewater, and Julie Vess and husband Brian of Churchville; three brothers, Stacey Emmett and companion Marlynn Watts of Mt. Solon, James Emmett Jr. of Upperville, VA, and Alan Emmett and wife Lisa of Smithburg, MD; and grandchildren, Chauncey, Connor, and Calliope.



In addition to her mother, Pamela was preceded in death by grandparents, Carl and Ressie Howdyshell, and Robert and Florabell Emmett.



A funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Emmanuel Church of the Brethren in Mount Solon with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the , 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 and/or World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th St. NW, Washington, DC 20037.