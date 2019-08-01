Pamela Yvonne Lear, 63, of New Market, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born November 13, 1955 in Grafton, WV, daughter of the late John Marshall Breedlove and Phyllis Rogers Breedlove.
She was a registered nurse having worked for Commonwealth Center for Adolescents in Staunton.
She is survived by her husband, Noah T. Lear; two sons, Thomas Jacob Lear and Jesse Michael Lear, both of New Market; brother, Scotty Breedlove and wife Tammy of Grafton, WV; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 1, 2019