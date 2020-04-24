Northern Virginia Daily

Park L. Rush Sr. (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - FRANK PAINTER
Service Information
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA
22824
(540)-984-3700
Obituary
Send Flowers


Park L. Rush, Sr., 77, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Mr. Rush was born August 16, 1942 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Charles and Mildred Coffelt Rush.

He was a self-employed painter and married to the late Anna Clinedinst Rush.

He is survived by his children, Pati A. Price and husband Steve of Woodstock, Terri Lineweaver and husband Marshall of Mt. Jackson, Park L. Rush, Jr. of Winchester and Larry A. Rush, Sr. and wife Cindy of Maurertown; two sisters, Norma Wolverton of Edinburg and Barbara Shields of Stephens City; brother, Tony Rush of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UVA Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908 (www.supportuvacancer.org) in memory of Mr. Park Rush Sr.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home. Inc.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.