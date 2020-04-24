Park L. Rush, Sr., 77, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Rush was born August 16, 1942 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Charles and Mildred Coffelt Rush.
He was a self-employed painter and married to the late Anna Clinedinst Rush.
He is survived by his children, Pati A. Price and husband Steve of Woodstock, Terri Lineweaver and husband Marshall of Mt. Jackson, Park L. Rush, Jr. of Winchester and Larry A. Rush, Sr. and wife Cindy of Maurertown; two sisters, Norma Wolverton of Edinburg and Barbara Shields of Stephens City; brother, Tony Rush of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to UVA Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908 (www.supportuvacancer.org) in memory of Mr. Park Rush Sr.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home. Inc.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 24, 2020