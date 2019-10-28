

Patricia "Pat" Aline Fansler, 91, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market with her family at her side. She had been a resident since April 2017 and had been suffering from dementia the past several years.



She was born July 2, 1928 at Sibley Hospital in Washington, D.C. oldest daughter of Kenna Harwood McKeever & Birdie Irene Cantwell McKeever. She grew up in Wardensville, WV, her father's hometown. She was a graduate of Wardensville High School. She started nursing training at Winchester Hospital where she met her future husband - Charles "Ben" Fansler. Upon their marriage she came to Mt. Jackson.



She was a very dedicated housewife and the mother of 6 children all whom survive her. In her senior years, she went to work at Shrine Mont, Inc. at Orkney Springs working the bakery at the Hotel. She retired in 2011 at age 83.



She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ and a past member of the Mt. Jackson Book Club.



Surviving her are her children: Kenna, Karen Fansler- Ryan (Jimmy), Judi Wakeman (Dennis), Charlie (Karen) all of Mt. Jackson, Shirley Frye (Benny) of Winchester & Regina Austin (Steve) of South Boston, VA. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Michael, Lee, Jeremy & Ken Ryan, Amy Wakeman Hill, Andy Wakeman & Nicholas Wakeman, Sara Beth Frye Keller, Thomas Frye, Adam Austin, Jenna Austin, Reverend Libby Austin, Tabitha Fansler Cable & C.B. Fansler II and many great grandchildren & step great grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Shirley Lorraine Bowman of Alexandria, VA and niece, Irene Bowman Lelansky (Jerry).

She was predeceased by her husband Ben in 1983 and her parents in 1974 and 1979.



Services will be held Tuesday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at Valley Funeral Home, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg by Rev. Barbara Rhodes & Rev. Mary Norville. Interment will be in the Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery, west Of Mt. Jackson. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.



Memorial gifts may be made the Grace United Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 115 Mt. Jackson, VA 22842 or The Mt. Jackson Rescue and Fire Department, P.O. Box 251, Mt. Jackson, VA.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.