Patricia Ann Dotson, 73 of Edinburg passed away October 16, 2020 at her home. A service is planned for a later date.
Patricia was born on August 21, 1947 in West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Martin and Loretta Drane Burgy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Dotson.
Patricia is survived by 2 sons, James Elder (Stephanie) of Edinburg and Martin Lee Elder (Sheila) of West Virginia; a daughter, Tammy Abonce (Alex) of Toms Brook; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and 4 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 West Cork Street Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
