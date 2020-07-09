

Patricia (Trisha) Ann Hand, 73, passed away on June 26, 2020, in Newton, Iowa. She was born on August 18, 1946 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Alma Aleshire Hand and Otho J. Hand of Front Royal, VA.



Trisha graduated from Warren County High School in 1964. After graduation she worked for the Warren County Sheriff's Department. She eventually went to work for AMS which led her to Iowa where she loved the corn fields and the rodeo.



Trisha is survived by a sister, Barbara Bell and niece, Beth Irwin. The joy of her life was grand-niece, Amber "Nikki" Martin and her children, Aiden and Effie. She was lucky to have maintained life-long friendships including special friends, Mary Ann Kuser Henry and Mary Gilbert Bender. She was honored to have been god-mother to Jerry Poe and step-mother to Raheem Bhatti.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004 or any other organization of personal choice.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

