1/
Patricia Ann "Trisha" Hand
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia (Trisha) Ann Hand, 73, passed away on June 26, 2020, in Newton, Iowa. She was born on August 18, 1946 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Alma Aleshire Hand and Otho J. Hand of Front Royal, VA.

Trisha graduated from Warren County High School in 1964. After graduation she worked for the Warren County Sheriff's Department. She eventually went to work for AMS which led her to Iowa where she loved the corn fields and the rodeo.

Trisha is survived by a sister, Barbara Bell and niece, Beth Irwin. The joy of her life was grand-niece, Amber "Nikki" Martin and her children, Aiden and Effie. She was lucky to have maintained life-long friendships including special friends, Mary Ann Kuser Henry and Mary Gilbert Bender. She was honored to have been god-mother to Jerry Poe and step-mother to Raheem Bhatti.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, Montana 59004 or any other organization of personal choice.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved