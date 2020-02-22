Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann (Swanson) Obdish. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



In the early morning hours of February 17, 2020, Patricia Ann (Swanson) Ondish, 85, joined her loving husband John in heaven. Patricia was born April 29, 1934 in Clinton, MA and later moved to Front Royal, VA where she attended high school and met her husband for the first time.



After marriage, she and John moved to Kensington, MD, where they raised their family and remained for nearly 50 years. She was a dedicated member of the Heart of Maryland Sweet Adelines chorus and a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Kensington, serving on their Altar Guild. She retired from Montgomery County Public Schools as a Special Education Aide.



In 2008, she and John returned to live in Front Royal, VA, where she remained very active in her community as a member of Calvary Episcopal Church, serving on their Altar Guild. She loved reestablishing old friendships and frequently attending luncheons with her friends from Warren County High School. She participated in the Page County, VA, Relay for Life and the Helltown Hatters Red Hats Society. She also perfected her Painting in classes with Kelly Walker and attended water aerobics classes at the Dominion Health & Fitness center, all the while adding to her group of friends. Pat never met a stranger. She was very patriotic and loved her country; she passed away on President's Day, a fitting day for an incredible lady who was so proud of her country. She loved hosting parties, decorating for holidays, and making birthdays special for all her family and friends.



She is survived by her three adoring daughters, Deborah Johnson (Dennis) of Ranson, WV, Susan Lawrence (Rex) of Front Royal, VA, and Carla Chamberlain (Bradley) of Rileyville, VA. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren, Brandi McGehee (Michael), Ashley Sarna (Thomas), Bradley Chamberlain II, and Andrew Chamberlain as well as four great grandchildren, Nicholas and Zachary McGehee and Evan and Evelyn Sarna, who she loved very dearly.



She is also survived by brothers Richard Swanson of VA and Randy Swanson of FL and sisters Charlotte (Swanson) Smith of VA and Barbara (Swanson) Woodard of MD.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Ondish. She is also preceded by her parents Forrest and Lillian (Wright) Swanson, brothers Thomas and George Swanson, and sister Elizabeth (Swanson) Ondish.



A memorial service will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630. Patricia will be laid to rest at Prospect Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Episcopal Church, 132 N. Royal Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630 or to The .



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



