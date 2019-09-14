Patricia Anne Wilson, 81, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019.
Patricia was born December 8, 1937 in Arlington, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Sniveley and Etta Mertens Sniveley.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Woodrow Wilson.
Patricia is survived by her son, Robert Wilson and significant other Teresa; a stepson, James Wilson Jr. and wife Cathy; a stepdaughter, Katie Rinker and husband Doug; five grandchildren, Michele Hosaflook, Rebecca Kime, Amanda Lettieri, Daniel Rinker, and Stacy Ritter; and eight great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday, September 16 at Valley Funeral Service.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday September 17, 2019 in King David Memorial Gardens, Fairfax, Virginia.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 14, 2019